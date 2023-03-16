Weiss Asset Management LP Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,893 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Juniper II were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JUN. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Juniper II by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Juniper II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Juniper II by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper II Stock Performance

Juniper II stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Juniper II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

