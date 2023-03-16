Weiss Asset Management LP Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 1,896.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,951 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAQC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 23.4% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VAQC stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.40.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

