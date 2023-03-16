Weiss Asset Management LP Has $469,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.2 %

TEAM opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.29. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $318.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,262,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,365,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,262,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $11,365,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $652,232.31. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,429.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

