Weiss Asset Management LP Has $726,000 Position in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA)

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in RCF Acquisition were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get RCF Acquisition alerts:

RCF Acquisition Price Performance

RCFA stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

RCF Acquisition Company Profile

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. RCF Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RCF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.