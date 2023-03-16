Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $384,000 Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OGE Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

