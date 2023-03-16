Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALNY opened at $185.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

