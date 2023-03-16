Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 262,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $163.13 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

