Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $604,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

