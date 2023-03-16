Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 62,144 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,144 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in First Horizon by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 119,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE FHN opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

