Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in ESAB by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,345,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 789,494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $737,105 over the last three months.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

