Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,250 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust increased its stake in Humana by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Humana by 31.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 48.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Stock Up 0.4 %

HUM opened at $483.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.43. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,258 shares of company stock valued at $17,772,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

