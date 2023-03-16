Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 10,686 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 297.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $95.89 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

