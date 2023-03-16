Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

