Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 1,500 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $139.58 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.02 and its 200-day moving average is $155.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,318 shares of company stock worth $9,856,800. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.