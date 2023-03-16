Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 286,300 Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,300 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 102.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

