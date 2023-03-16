Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 349,489 Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,489 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.60% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,412,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $9,940,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 61.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the third quarter valued at $8,086,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $7,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.