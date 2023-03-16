Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $4.45 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

NYSE BALL opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

