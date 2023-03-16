Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$25.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
Shares of WTE stock opened at C$26.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$21.59 and a 1-year high of C$37.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.11.
Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
