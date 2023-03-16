Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lifted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.