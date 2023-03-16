Zacks Research Weighs in on B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for B&G Foods in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

BGS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE BGS opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 0.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -506.67%.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in B&G Foods by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1,675.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

