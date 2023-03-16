Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $163.57 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.