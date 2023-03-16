Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $91.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $940,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.03 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.