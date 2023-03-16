Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $253.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.39.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

