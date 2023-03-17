114,624 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Air Lease by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 2,408,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,077,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 550.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 862,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

