11,465 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $71.08 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.