200,031 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.0% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after buying an additional 583,608 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 360,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

