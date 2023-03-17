22,426 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $14.24 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

