2,307 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,239,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of FDX stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
