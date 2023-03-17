2,694 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 126,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 255.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 96,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $88.02.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

