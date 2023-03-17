28 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,085 shares of company stock worth $4,824,315 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,439.91 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,427.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,076.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

