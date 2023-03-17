2,836 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

