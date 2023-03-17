298,840 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 298,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.