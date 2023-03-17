306 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

CMI stock opened at $231.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.96 and its 200 day moving average is $237.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

