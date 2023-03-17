33,472 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.83 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $74.52 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

