5,890 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.