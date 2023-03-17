AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Short Interest Update

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 20,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 0.7 %

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.