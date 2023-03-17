Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

