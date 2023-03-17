Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 571 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.45. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.