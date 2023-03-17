ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Saha forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.