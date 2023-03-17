Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.21.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $252.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.08 and a 200-day moving average of $275.47. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.