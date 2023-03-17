AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 666,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 617,600 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 794,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.27.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.