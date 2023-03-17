AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$2.12 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$4.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.65 million, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, Director Roger Dent acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$59,874. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

