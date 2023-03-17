Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 634,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 597,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ABOS opened at $4.01 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.