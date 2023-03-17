Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Adecco Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Adecco Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Adecco Group Company Profile

AHEXY opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Adecco Group AG operates as a talent advisory and solutions company. It provides human capital solutions including flexible placement, permanent placement, career transition, outsourcing, consulting, training, up-/re-skilling, and other services. It operates through the following geographical segments: France; Adecco Northern Europe; Adecco DACH; Adecco Southern Europe & EEMENA; Adecco Americas; Adecco APAC; LHH (Talent Solutions); and Modis.

