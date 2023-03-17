Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $83,526.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,101 shares in the company, valued at $567,385.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,241,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after purchasing an additional 290,191 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,284,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

