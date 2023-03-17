Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $382.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $414.78.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $353.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

