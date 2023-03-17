Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.89.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.2 %

AAP opened at $122.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.64. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $86,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 380,062 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.