Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
AAP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.89.
Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.2 %
AAP opened at $122.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.64. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $86,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 380,062 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.