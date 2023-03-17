Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $911.92 million, a PE ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,014,610.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,393.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,393.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 336,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 610,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 236,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.