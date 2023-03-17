AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 70.52% and a negative net margin of 2,294.24%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

AEye Stock Performance

AEye stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. AEye has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

Get AEye alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 664,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 219,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 190,887 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AEye

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIDR shares. DA Davidson downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.