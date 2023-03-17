AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 70.52% and a negative net margin of 2,294.24%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
AEye Stock Performance
AEye stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. AEye has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 664,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 219,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 190,887 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AEye
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
