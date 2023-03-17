Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on A. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 114,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after buying an additional 76,388 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

